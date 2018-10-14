Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Getting Married NEXT Month After Summer Engagement

After getting engaged a few months ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are almost ready to walk down the aisle! They’re reportedly getting married in November!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra might be having an autumn wedding! A Bollywood news site is reporting that the couple are tying the knot next month in Jodhpur, India. “Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umaid Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue,” a source close to the couple told FilmFare.com. “They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance.”

But all of the wedding-related events won’t just take place in the South Asian country. “Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PC is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” the insider added.

It’s not entirely surprising that the pair settled on an Indian wedding. In August, they celebrated their engagement with a traditional engagement ceremony, known in India as a roka ceremony, with their families in Mumbai. The priest who performed the ritual spoke to reporters after the ceremony. “We have performed a puja [a prayer ritual] for a happy and a prosperous life of Priyanka Chopra and Nicki Jonas,” he said. “After Lord Ganesha’s puja, they performed their engagement ceremony. All the family members were present at the puja.”

After the ceremony, Nick and Priyanka confirmed their engagement (which had been reported about three weeks prior) by sharing photos from the event on their Instagram accounts. The “Jealous” singer shared a set of images, including one of the couple with both sets of parents, and captioned it, “Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter.” That definitely seems to be the theme going forward!

