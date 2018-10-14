‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Reveals A ‘Traumatizing’ Dream She Had About North

Kim Kardashian reveals she’s been having ‘crazy’ dreams about North West lately on the Oct. 14 episode of ‘KUWTK.’ She confesses her latest ‘traumatizing’ dream to Scott Disick and Kris Jenner, and it’s seriously scary!

Kim Kardashian’s at lunch with Scott Disick and Kris Jenner when she tells them about her shocking dream about daughter North West. She reveals that she had a dream that North was missing, and she cussed the entire family out for not doing anything about it. Kim says that in the dream she North “in our front yard, her and Penelope [Disick] with a homeless man, and he had given them alcohol, and they were all passed out.”

What a crazy dream! “Oh, my God. That’s weird,” Scott says. Kim replies, “I know. It’s traumatizing.” Kim admits that she’s been having “crazy dreams” about her daughter lately. That’s so scary! Thankfully, it was all just a dream!

Also during the Oct. 14, Khloe Kardashian and Scott finally tell Kris about their art prank. They admit that they’ve been getting back at Kris for art-shaming Khloe. Thankfully, Kris doesn’t take the news too hard. They all get a good laugh out of it. “You guys are all pieces of sh*t,” Kris says through laughs. She gives them a round of applause because she didn’t see this coming. Most of the family, with the exception of Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian, takes part in a charity softball game. Baseball legend (and Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend) Alex Rodriguez shows up to coach Kris’s team. During practice, Kris injures her wrist while trying to dodge one of Kim’s throws! Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!