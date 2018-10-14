Kehlani Can’t Wait To Be A Mom: Why She Decided The ‘Time Was Right’ For A Baby

Kehlani is ‘so psyched’ about her pregnancy! Here’s why she ‘can’t wait’ to be a mom!

Kehlani surprised her fans on Oct. 12 when she revealed that she’s four months pregnant with a baby girl. While she’s still got about five months to go until she welcomes her precious bundle of joy, the singer, 23, is excited about what’s ahead. “Kehlani decided the time was right for a baby. She’s crazy in love and she wanted a kid, so, why not?” a source close to Kehlani tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus the baby making sex was off the charts!”

The insider continues, “She is so psyched that she’s having a little girl. She can’t wait to be a mom —she’s so ready for this chapter in her life, and she’s going to be a really great mom too. It’s a really happy and exciting time for her right now.”

Kehlani announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photoset that showed her baring her belly in a crocheted floral bra top. “Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy,” she captioned the post. “I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment. I am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO. We’re so ready for you mija!”

After the announcement, the “Honey” hitmaker called into Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio to talk about the process of conceiving her baby with her partner. “It was bomb and we did have a lot of [sex], we practiced a lot. We had a short time frame to get pregnant so we had a lot of it,” Kehlani said.