JWoww & Roger Mathews Celebrate Anniversary With Carriage Ride 1 Month After Divorce

It looks like Roger Mathews is really trying to win back Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley! For their anniversary, he brought her on a horse-drawn carriage ride after taking her out for a romantic dinner!

Just one month after Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary in style. Roger shared a photo of the two of them sharing a romantic dinner together on Oct. 13. He captioned the image, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

He then shared a video, revealing the sweet surprise he had for the Jersey Shore star, 32. In the clip, you can see JWoww smiling as she finds out that there’s a horse-drawn carriage waiting for her outside of the restaurant. The pair then both climbed into the carriage, where Roger handed the reality star a bouquet of flowers. So sweet! If Roger is trying to win JWoww back, he’s doing a great job!

As previously reported, Jenni filed for divorce on Sept. 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, NJ. “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” JWoww’s complaint read, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Jenni’s representative previously told HollywoodLife that she “won’t be making comments on their relationship at this time,” adding, “[Jenni] and Roger are focused on their kids.” The pair tied the knot in Oct. 2015 after nearly five years of dating. They share two kids, 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, and 2-year-old son, Greyson.

HollywoodLife learned that Roger has been taking the fall for the divorce. “Roger takes full responsibility for Jenni leaving him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows he can be controlling and hot headed.” The insider also explained that his personality clashed with her “fiery” personality frequently and “they were fighting way too often.”