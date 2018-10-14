Khloe Kardashian Posts About Choices ‘Draining’ Her Spirit — Trouble With Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian shared more quotes on her Instagram story that suggest her relationship with Tristan Thompson isn’t going so smoothly. See her cryptic messages!

If you haven’t noticed, Khloe Kardashian has been sharing quite a few quotes on her Instagram story lately. On Oct. 13, she posted two new ones, which appear to be about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The first message read, “Every single choice we make is either going to enhance the spirit or drain it. Every day, we’re either giving ourselves power or taking it away.”

She then shared another message that suggests Khloe, 34, is actually doing just fine – regardless of whatever decisions she’s making that are either “enhancing” or “draining” her. “Blessed, thankful and focused,” the message said. Well that’s a good sign!

This is far from the first time that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has concerned her followers with cryptic posts. On Oct. 10, Khloe posted a quote that said, “God bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuse to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth.” She also shared a message that advised others to “be good to people.”

It’s possible that Khloe is posting these messages as reminders for herself as she tries to work on her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Six months ago, Tristan was caught in a cheating scandal just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. While the Revenge Body host chose to stay with him, she’s still reportedly struggling with trust issues and even put off moving back to Cleveland to be with Tristan during his basketball season.

“Things are still quite up in the air between them,” a source recently told People about the couple. “Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now,” the insider added, “But she’s taking it all in stride.”