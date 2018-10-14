‘DWTS: Juniors’ Recap: [SPOILER] Is Sent Home After A Night Of Adorable Dances

Another young star was sent home on the second episode of ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ but first, the kids hit the dance floor and performed to songs that came out the year they were born. Here’s what went down!

Ten stars were left competing for the mirror ball on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, and during the Oct. 14 episode, they danced to songs that came out the year they were born. Mackenzie Ziegler and her partner, Sage Rosen, who are mentored by Gleb Savchenko, went first with a Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” Their upbeat routine got rave reviews from judges, and earned them 8s from all three judges, Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy and Adam Rippon, for a total of 24.

Up next, Sky Brown and JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten, danced the Cha Cha to Lady Gaga’s, “Just Dance.” Their adorable performance got them 7s from Mandy and Val, and an 8 from Adam, for a total of 22. Sophia Pippen and her partner, Jake Monreal, who are mentored by Sasha Farber, danced the Foxtrot to “Love Story” by Taylor Swift. The adorably romantic routine earned them a total score of 20, with Val and Adam scoring it a 7 and Mandy giving it a 6.

Emma Slater’s junior team, Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley, danced the Jive to “Shake It” by Metrostation next. The futuristic routine was super fun and energetic, and Jason scored 7s from all three judges for a total of 21. Next, Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke, danced a Salsa to “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas. They got a score of 22 for their dance, with 7s from Mandy and Val and an 8 from Adam.

Hudson West and Kameron Couch, who are mentored by Hayley Erbert, danced a Paso Doble to “Four Minutes” by Justin Timberlake, Madonna and Timbaland. The superhero-themed routine was too cute, and they scored a 22 total, with Mandy giving it an 8 and Val and Adam giving it a 7. Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, mentored by her sister, Lindsay Arnold, did a fierce Argentine Tango to “I Don’t Wanna Be” by Gavin DeGraw next, and it earned them three 8s for a total of 24.

Artem Chigvintsev’s junior pair, Honey Boo Boo and Tristan Ianiero danced a Cha Cha to the Pussycat Dolls’ “Don’t Cha” next. Rehearsals didn’t go so well, but Honey Boo Boo turned up the heat on the dance floor, and got 6s from Mandy and Val and a 7 from Adam for a total of 19.

Spelling Bee champion Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson, danced next. Their cute Cha Cha to “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz earned them a score of 21 — 7s from all three judges. The final dance of the night was from Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong. Their jive to “Girlfriend” by Avril Lavigne got three 8s from the judges for a total of 24.

Despite an incredible night of dancing, one star had to go home at the end. With the lowest combined judges and audience scores, this week it was….Hudson West. We’ll miss him on the show!