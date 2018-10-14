Drake ‘Psyched’ He’s Cool With Chris Brown Again: Why He Stopped Sweating The Small Stuff

Drake & Chris Brown have buried the hatchet & Drizzy couldn’t be happier. A source close to Drake told HL EXCLUSIVELY how Mac Miller’s death has made him reevaluate everything.

Drake and Chris Brown proved beyond a doubt that they had squashed their past feud when Drizzy invited Breezy on stage at his Los Angeles concert on Oct. 12. A source close to Drake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how excited he is to be on good terms with Chris again. “Drake’s so down with cutting as much unnecessary drama as possible out of his life, so he’s psyched to be cool with Chris again, and Meek,” our source said. “After all that’s gone down this year, especially Mac [Miller]’s death, Drake has really re-evaluated what’s important in life, and what’s not.”

However, just because Drake has decided to bury his past feuds with Chris and Meek doesn’t mean he’ll ignore any and all personal slights. “Don’t get me wrong,” our source went on to say. “This doesn’t mean Drake’s now gonna be some pushover peace and love soft touch. If you come at him, his family, or his circle, he’ll hit back still — hard.”

When it comes down to it, Drake has learned his lesson from his beef with Kanye West and Pusha T. “If you run your mouth and talk shit, he’ll call you out for it, like Pusha, and Kanye,” our source added. “But he’s gonna be smarter about picking his fights going forward, and stop sweating the dumb stuff.” We reported earlier how Drake was torn up over over Miller’s passing. “Drake was really cut up about Mac’s death,” a source told us. “It hit him hard as Mac was one of the kindest, most genuine guys in the business, and his passing is just a senseless tragedy in addition to a great loss to the music industry.”