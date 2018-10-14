Donald Trump Thinks Global Warming Is Not ‘Man Made’ & The Climate Will ‘Change Back’

Donald Trump appeared on ’60 Minutes’ & revealed that he felt the climate change would eventually ‘go back’. Here’s what he had to say about the global warming crisis.

Donald Trump just walked back his previous comments in which he stated that he felt global warming was a hoax created by the Chinese, but he still somehow doesn’t think the current climate change is man-made. “I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” he said on the most recent episode of 60 Minutes. “I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s man-made. I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.”

And while he reiterated his change in stance on the legitimacy of climate change, Trump seemed to imply that the climate would fix itself. “I’m not denying climate change,” he went on to say. “But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talking about over a … millions of years.” Meanwhile, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report saying that we have roughly 10 years before the effects of global warming become irreversible.

After some back and forth between 60 Minutes‘ Leslie Stahl and Trump over his claim that “people” had said that there were “worse” storms than Hurricane Michael, she asked Trump, “What about the scientists who say it’s worse than ever?” And to that, Trump replied, “You’d have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest political news surrounding President Trump and his policies on climate change. In the meantime, check out all of Trump’s most ridiculous photos since being sworn into office.