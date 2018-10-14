Cole Sprouse Publicly Teases GF Lili Reinhart After She Posts Shirtless Photo Of Him On Social Media

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram on Oct. 13 to post a sexy shirtless pic of bf Cole Sprouse and he responded to her with the cutest teasing message.

Lili Reinhart, 22, proudly flaunted a shirtless pic of her boyfriend Cole Sprouse, 26, on Instagram on Oct. 13 and he responded in the cutest way possible. “I hope you don’t mind,” her caption for the pic, which shows Cole looking fit in nothing but brown pants as a camera swings over his shoulder, read. “Are you guys dating,” Cole’s teasing response read.

They are, of course, definitely dating. The adorable couple publicly stepped out together at the Met Gala back in May 2018 after rumors were swirling about their romance. Since then, they’ve been more public about their relationship, including a sweet post Lili wrote for Cole’s birthday back in Aug. She referred to him as “my love” proving she’s more comfortable opening up about her feelings for him in front of her fans and other followers. Cole followed suit with his own “my love” birthday message for Lili a month later.

Lili and Cole’s loving messages to each other got threatened recently when a hacker hacked their Twitter accounts. The hacker proceeded to post a bizarre nude pic that was claimed to be Lili but it was soon found out that the photo was taken from a pornographic website. Lili expressed her frustration with the situation when she tweeted a message about Cole’s hacker. “Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. F*ck people who do that, seriously,” her tweet read. It seems both stars worked things out though and took control of their accounts again soon after.

We can’t wait to see more adorable message exchanges between these two. As one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples, it’s always a refreshing sight to see them publicly express their love for each other!