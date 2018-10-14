Cierra Ramirez Reveals BTS Scoop Of ‘Decorating Disney’ & Her Fave Part Of The Park At Halloween

The Disney parks take Halloween very seriously, and HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic’ host Cierra Ramirez about what to expect, her fave Disney Halloween movies, and more!

Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic airs Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on Freeform as part of the network’s 31 Nights of Halloween. The special, hosted by Good Trouble’s Cierra Ramirez, will be a spooky behind-the-scenes look at how the Disney parks decorate for Halloween. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Cierra about the amazing experience. “I’m such a Disney fan in general and such a fan of Halloween, so put those two together and I’m there,” she told HollywoodLife. “I was so excited to get a behind-the-scenes look at everything that goes into decorating Disney. I had no idea before this how it actually all went down in one night. To get a behind the scenes of that, it was amazing.”

The Disney parks don’t hold back when it comes to celebrating Halloween. “I really love the detail that goes into Disneyland and how they decorate in general,” she continued. “I just really had so much fun. I’m a Disney fan, but I had actually never been to any of the Disney parks around Halloween, so I got all of these experiences all at once. It was so much fun. I really, really loved the Haunted Mansion and the Jack Skellington makeover, Tim Burton’s little take on the Haunted Mansion. It was so much fun.” She added that “there’s definitely a Halloween twist everywhere you look.”

Being a Halloween fan, Cierra has a couple of favorite Disney Halloween movies. “I mean Hocus Pocus is definitely something that I have to watch every year. I loved all of the Disney Channel ones like Don’t Look Under the Bed, Mom’s Got A Date with A Vampire, and Under Wraps. I love all of them.” Same, Cierra, same!