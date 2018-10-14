Chrissy Teigen looked hotter than ever when she showed off her sexy post-baby body in a revealing half-buttoned blouse during an outing in New York City on Oct. 13.

Ooh la la! Chrissy Teigen, 32, proved she’s not afraid to flaunt her sexiness when she stepped out in a dark orange shirt that was unbuttoned down to just above her waist during an outing in New York City on Oct. 13. Since only one button was securing the blouse, the look was pretty revealing but she didn’t seem to mind at all as she confidently beamed and posed for cameras. The mom-of-two matched the top with a fitted checkered knee-length skirt and high heels as she happily walked alongside her mom, Vilailuck and two-year-old daughter Luna for part of the outing.

Chrissy is known for inspiring others by publicly being open about her body image issues, so it’s great to see her strutting her stuff in her most recent revealing outfit. The model has proudly embraced her post-baby body and has often shared photos of herself during her weight loss journey on social media. Whether she’s flaunting her stretch marks or posting a hilarious double chin selfie with pore strips on her face, Chrissy sure knows how to keep it real and we love her for it!

Being real comes with criticism, of course, and Chrissy has had her fair share of trolls reacting to her pics. The brunette beauty seems to know how to handle them though and often makes us laugh with her responses to such harsh comments. In one of her most recent posts, Chrissy posted an adorable pic of Luna and her four-month-old son, Miles in the bath together, and in the caption for the post, Chrissy told off trolls before they could get a chance to share their backlash. “Heart explodes,” the caption read. “And heads up, if you have some weird issue with this, you’re weird.” You tell ’em, Chrissy!

We always love seeing new photos of Chrissy whenever we get the chance! As a working mom, she’s often at home with her children and/or hubby John Legend so a lot of her family pics tend to help her blend right in with her followers who also have families. It’s also great to see her enjoy a day or night out on the town too!