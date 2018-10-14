‘Charmed’ EPs Reveal Details On Reboot’s ‘Big Bad’ & Incorporating ‘Real Life Demons’

The ‘Charmed’ reboot premieres Oct. 14. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with two of the show’s EPs ahead of the show’s debut about the season 1 villains!

Charmed is back! The reboot will make its highly-anticipated debut on Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW. Like the original series, the show follows the lives of three sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are powerful witches. The trio of sisters — Mel, Macy, and Maggie — are played by Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery. HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from executive producers Amy Rardin and Jessica O’Toole about the kinds of villains our witches will be facing in the first season.

“Well, definitely our big bad is the big bad of the original, the source of all evil,” Jessica told HollywoodLife at the show’s PaleyFest LA event. “So we are very excited about that. We will be having a demon that we will be dealing with for the first four episodes…”

Amy added, “We have a shape-shifting demon. We want to have fun with some kind of technology, like a internet troll becoming a real troll or… Just new takes on demons that feels like real world.” Jessica revealed that it’s “important” for the show to “deal with real life demons and not just supernatural.”

The EPs also revealed what stood out about Melonie, Madeleine, and Sarah that made them perfect to play sisters. “They had a fun sisterly chemistry and connection right away,” Amy told HollywoodLife. “I think they bring their own quirks into their characters and that has been inspiring as we write more episodes. We can now write that into it. When that happens the characters start to write themselves which makes our job a lot easier.” Jessica said that “they are all distinctive but somehow they seem like sisters.”