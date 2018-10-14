Sarah Hyland Just Rocked THIS Cool Trend — How To Copy It This Fall

Sarah Hyland just effortlessly rocked this sexy style, and here are 15 more stars showing you how to copy the trendy look ASAP.

Tons of stars have been purposely revealing their bras under tops and dresses lately. Sarah Hyland did it in early October, showing just a hint of her lacy bra under a plaid coat and baggy khaki pants. Kim Kardashian has been wearing sheer outfits for years, showing off her bras, like she did in this black outfit at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2015.

Cardi B took the stage in Central Park New York in late September wearing a red push-up bra that made her post-baby cleavage really pop! Dakota Johnson rocked a lacy black bra under a sheer black tank while running errands in New York this summer. And Taylor Swift also rocked a black bra under a sheer black shirt while leaving her apartment to head to her Reputation tour. Singer Lauren Jauregui showed off her toned stomach, wearing a sexy white lace bra under a shimmering white look at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, below.

Cardi and Lauren made their bras the star of their outfits. If you’re looking for a more subdued look, copy Olivia Wilde, who just wore a gorgeous mint green suit at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles in early October. She skipped a shirt, but buttoned her blazer for modesty, revealing just a hint of her lacy bralette.



This sexy trend certainly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! It’s perfect for saucing up a matching blazer and pants! Click through the gallery attached above to see 17 stars like Cindy Crawford, Joey King and more showing off their bras under sheer outfits and shirts!