Bill Cosby Talks About Busting Out Of Prison On ‘SNL’: ‘I Got Woody Allen To Drive The Getaway Car’

Yes, ‘SNL’ went there. Kenan Thompson played Bill Cosby on ‘SNL’ to hilarious effect. Read about the viral sketch right here!

Kenan Thompson played a nearly blind Bill Cosby dealing with life in prison on SNL, and while some of the jokes didn’t land, it was a pretty hilarious take on the incarcerated comedian. “I am in my prime. I’m in jail and loving it. No kids saying the darnest things. Limited interaction with Camille,” Kenan told Seth Meyers, who played his new cellmate. At one point in the sketch, Kenan’s Cosby mistakes a turtle for his friend Quincy Jones. While he uses a hole in the wall to protect a hoagie he stowed under his bed, Cosby eventually tells Meyers, “I’m busting out, I got Woody Allen to drive the getaway car.”

Only three episodes in, and there have already been several viral moments in the show. In fact, the season premiere alone had a couple of notable moments — and they all had to do with Kanye West. During one of his performances, Kanye literally dressed up like a water bottle — fittingly, it was a Perri-Ye. Needless to say, it was a bizarre outfit choice and a even more bizarre performance.

However, the real viral moment went down when Kanye West went on a pro-Trump rant, something that made NBC cut the feed at the end of the show. “They bullied me backstage,” he said in his speech. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”