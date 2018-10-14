‘Big Brother’ Stars Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Married In Intimate Ceremony

Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson have officially tied the knot! Read about their epic wedding ceremony right here!

From showmance to walking down the aisle, Big Brother and Amazing Race stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are now husband and wife. Tying the knot in an intimate black tie ceremony in front of 100 people on Oct. 14, these two love birds finally said, “I do!” Our wildest dreams came true today — we’re married,” the pair told PEOPLE. “Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted. We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

We reported earlier how just earlier last month, the two made another huge announcement. “WE’RE PREGNANT,” Jessica revealed on Instagram. “And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life ❤️ Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement! I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Codys birthday 😄 We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!”

And just as adorably as these two got married, they also had the sweetest engagement story. The pair was hiking on LA’s iconic Runyon Canyon trail overlooking the entire city on Feb. 13 and when they got to the top, Cody dropped to one knee and proposed. We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news surrounding Jessica and Cody. In the meantime, check out all of their pics in our gallery above!