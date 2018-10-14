Ashley Graham Is ‘Sick’ Of Never-Ending Speculation Over Her Weight — It’s ‘Insulting’

Ashley Graham is getting tired of all the public talk about her weight and wants people to see her for who she is inside rather than focus on whether she gains or loses pounds.

Ashley Graham, 30, may be a model in the public spotlight but she’s getting frustrated with all the headlines about whether or not she’s losing or gaining weight. The brunette beauty wants people to understand that she’s just a normal woman with the same body challenges as everyone else. “Ashley is sick of people constantly commenting on her weight, and her body—she gets it, she’s a model, but it’s the incessant, never ending speculation over how much she weighs, or if she’s lost any weight, if she’s gained anything, that really, really bugs her,” a source close to Ashley EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ashley, is just like any other regular woman in that throughout times in her life, even from month to month, her body can fluctuate. She’s not some stick thin model who has to constantly watch every calorie that she consumes and obsess about keeping her weight the exact same from hour to hour.”

Although Ashley has her own ways of doing things, she definitely tries to maintain a healthy lifestyle but she also won’t deprive herself of yummy treats once in a while. “Ashley’s been open about her desire to stay healthy, so she works out, she eats well—but at the same time, if she wants a tub of ice cream, she will eat it, and if she doesn’t, then she won’t,” the source continued. “In the same vein, if she feels like working out extra hard for some reason, which she sometimes goes through periods of, then she does, because occasionally she just wants to burn off some excess energy by hitting the gym hard. “

Ashley’s hard work is not going unnoticed. She’s been a role model for her fans who struggle with body confidence and she wants to continue inspiring women to accept themselves just the way they are. “Ashley is all about the body positivity, it’s her mission, it’s her chosen flag to fly, and part of that is to try and teach people to allow a woman—and reassure women themselves—that it’s OK to be whatever weight you are, and to try and stop everybody consistently judging a woman on how many pounds she is, or whether she’s lost or gained a few,” the source explained. “It’s insulting, and it’s misogynistic, and it does so much harm to young girls, and grown women alike—females are way more than how much they tip the scale at, they are way more than what dress size they are. Ashley just wishes everybody would start accepting that, stop all this bullsh*t, and start focusing on what really matters in the world.”

Ashley recently made headlines when she posed for a pic that showed her looking a lot less curvy than she normally does. It caused some backlash on social media and some fans were worried she was losing her plus-size model status. It’s pleasant to know that Ashley’s feelings about being comfortable in her own skin whether she’s bigger or smaller are good ones and we look forward to seeing more pics soon!