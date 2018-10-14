Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Split Just 4 Months After Getting Engaged

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson have called off their engagement just four months after Pete popped the question. Here’s what we know about their breakup.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are officially over as a couple, according to TMZ. Apparently, the two former lovers called off their engagement this past weekend. While the two apparently still have a whole lot of love for each other, they both agreed and were on the same page that the timing was off for their relationship. However, despite their split, the two are reportedly not ruling out eventually getting back together.

Meanwhile, all of the clues that these two were heading to Splitsville were there. It was just last night that Ariana dropped out of her scheduled appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles. We also reported earlier how Pete cryptically decided to change his bunny ears tattoo into a heart, causing a lot of speculation that the two might have some relationship issues.

Since the tragic death of her ex Mac Miller, Ariana has been having a difficult time with all of the grief surrounding his unexpected passing. Last month, she sent out a slew of tweets that showed how upset she still was over Miller’s death. She asked, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.” She also wrote, “i’m so tired pls” and “i’m so f**king tired pls.” Ariana also responded, “J f**king K” to a previous tweet she had sent out urging her fans that “everything will be okay.”

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her rep previously told HollywoodLife.com after Mac’s passing. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”