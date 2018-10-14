Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Timeline: From Engagement To Split In 4 Months

Before their ultimate split, Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson had a whirlwind romance. Relive their relationship’s ups & downs with our timeline.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits just four months after news of their engagement shook the world of entertainment. However, their intricate relationship timeline starts all the way back in May, when Ariana split with her ex Mac Miller. While their breakup is announced on May 11, just five days later, it’s revealed that Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Cazzie David had also gone their separate ways. And by May 13, Pete and Ariana were spotted together at an SNL after party. In the next few weeks, rumors over their relationship would finally be confirmed, but no one could predict that Pete would soon pop the question.

Their whirlwind engagement went down sometime in early June, less than a month after they started seeing each other. Apparently, the two were telling everyone that they were engaged at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9. Not only did they subsequently move in together, they got a pet pig as well as matching tattoos.

Then, on Sep. 7, news breaks that Mac has died from an overdose. In the weeks that follow, reports surface that Ariana is having an difficult time in the aftermath of her ex’s death. At one low point, she asked her fans on Twitter, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.” Meanwhile, four days before the news of their split, Pete changed his Ariana bunny ears tattoo to a heart, which prompted fans to believe there was trouble in their relationship. And by Oct. 14, the two had called off their engagement — despite the fact that they might get back together at some unknown point in the future.