Ariana Grande’s Fans Send Love After Split With Pete Davidson: ‘You Did The Right Thing’

Twitter was sent into a frenzy after news broke of Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s split. As a result, Ariana’s fans were in full support mode.

Ariana Grande has not had the easiest year and following the news of her split from Pete Davidson, her fans are showing her some love and support after her engagement was called off. Fan @charlie_brown40 wrote, “Ariana and Pete broke up and also love doesn’t exist.” Another supporter @awbabyari made it clear that any jokes about the breakup were uncalled for at this time, writing, “i feel so bad for ariana right now. she’s literally had so much shit this year none of which she deserved. if you even have the nerve to attack or joke about ariana and pete rn unfollow me.” Meanwhile, @AnthonyAmorim echoed this statement, saying, “can we please not turn ariana and pete’s breakup into a trending party? ariana grande has been through more in the last year than anybody should go through in their entire lives. please leave her be. And @themarkhaver wrote, “Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up, and idk about you, but I am wrecked.” And @arianagccabello tweeted, “i don’t how u r feeling rn but i want u to know that everything is temporary and it’s gonna get better soon, i need u to be strong and don’t forget i love you so so much, sending u hugs @ArianaGrande.”

However, not everyone refrained from turning Ariana and Pete’s split into a punchline. Fan @MIREISLOVEBOMB wrote, “THANK GOD ARI AND PETE SPLIT HE WAS SUCH A DICK” Another Twitter user @It_is_AJ wrote, “Pete Davidson headed back to Staten Island huh?”

News of their called off engagement comes just days after Pete might have cryptically hinted that their relationship might be in trouble. Just recently he changed his bunny ears tattoo, a symbol of his love for Ariana, into a heart.

