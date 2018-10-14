Ariana Grande Cancels Charity Performance At Last Minute: Still ‘Suffering’ From Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande shocked fans when she cancelled her performance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 13 and it’s all because of the grief she’s still going through after her ex Mac Miller’s sad death.

Ariana Grande, 25, shocked fans when she unexpectedly cancelled her appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, right before she was about to take the stage. The singer has been having a very difficult time dealing with her ex Mac Miller‘s devastating death from an apparent overdose and her no-show was proof that it’s still a daily struggle for her. “Ariana is still reeling from Mac’s death, it really hit her hard and she’s suffering a lot of trauma from it, and that has turned into a lot of anxiety for her,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She felt she couldn’t just get up on stage and sing in front of an audience, and carry on with life as normal while she is massively grieving. The very last thing she wanted to do was pull out of the event, and that’s exactly why it was so last minute, because she really, really wanted to go, but the closer it came to the event, the more anxious she felt, and in the end she just couldn’t do it.”

The gala was the second big gig Ariana cancelled since Mac’s death. The first was her slot as the Saturday Night Live performer for the show’s season premiere just two weeks ago. Kanye West filled in for her and she’s been continuing to take some time away from the spotlight to mourn and heal. The “Love Me Harder” crooner has been spending time with fiance Pete Davidson, as she continues to embrace her healing emotions and she’s shared some posts in tribute to Mac on her social media since his death on Sept. 7.

In addition to taking time away to grieve Mac, Ariana may be working on a new album. She recently replied, “Yeah” to a paparazzi that asked her if there would be another album before the end of the year. Although she just released Sweetener back in Aug. of this year, it’s definitely possible that the songstress will have another set of tracks to listen to soon, especially if her current emotional difficulties are any inspiration for the new tunes.

We continue to wish Ariana well and hope to see her performing again soon.