Are Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Getting Married? Their One ‘Special’ Wedding Wish Revealed

Will Blake Shelton pop the question to Gwen Stefani soon? A source close to the pair told HL EXCLUSIVELY whether wedding bells will be in their near future.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might not be walking down the aisle anytime soon — but that doesn’t mean they haven’t thought about who they’d like to perform at their prospective nuptials. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the megastar that they’d like to sing for them on their big day. “There isn’t anything brewing on a specific engagement or time for the two to get married, but one thing they would love to see happen at their future wedding that they have talked about a couple times is that they’d like Kelly Clarkson to sing for them at it,” our source said. “They are such great friends and Blake would like to have Kelly share in that moment with her beautiful voice. It would be very special.”

We reported earlier how Blake and Gwen are in no rush to tie the knot after three wonderful years together. “Gwen is in no rush to tie the knot with Blake,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “They are really happy and are just enjoying their time together. While Gwen might love a big wedding, she doesn’t need one right away. Both Blake and Gwen have done that and are in no rush to do it all again after both having gone through painful divorces.”

However, despite their breakups with others in the past, they’re all in for their relationship together. “She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage,”another source told us. “Even though she’s not talking about it, her friends know it’s in the cards eventually. But as far as their commitment, it seems rock solid. It’s obvious they’re both completely in love with each other and all in.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Blake and Gwen. In the meantime, check out their hottest moments as a couple in our gallery above!