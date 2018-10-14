Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable With Curly Blonde Bouffant — See Pic

Angelina Jolie turned heads on Oct. 13 when she showed off a completely different look, including a curly blonde bouffant hairstyle, for her upcoming film ‘Come Away.’

Angelina Jolie, 43, totally didn’t look like herself when she posed for a photo while in character for her upcoming film Come Away. The talented actress sported a curly blonde bouffant hairstyle and a black Victorian themed outfit in the eye-catching pic, which featured other cast and crew members of the film. The photo shows Angelina in the middle of the big group of people involved and was posted by Angelina’s co-star David Oyelowo. It definitely proves she’s able to pull off any look she needs to for her work! No matter what role she takes on, it’s pretty clear that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to become the character.

Angelina’s 1800s era look is for good reason. Come Away is based on the reimagines of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland‘s lives and Angelina plays the mother of the child characters. The normally brunette beauty’s total makeover helped to bring out the fairytale essence the new feature is sure to have. A different blonde pic of Angelina in the film was spotted a few weeks ago in the midst of production.

It’s great to see Angelina happily busy with work since she’s mostly been in the headlines for her difficult divorce and custody battle with ex Brad Pitt. Things between the former couple haven’t been too smooth since Angelina made her divorce filing public this past summer. Like Angelina, Brad seems to be keeping busy with his own work. He has been filming the upcoming feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

We can’t wait to see Angelina in action with her blonde hair when Come Away is released! Until then, we’ll be mesmerized by these incredible photos!