Happy 25th Birthday, Tiffany Trump: See Her Sexiest Style Moments Of All-Time

It’s Tiffany Trump’s 25th birthday! In honor of the big day, we’re looking back at some of her most epic fashion moments ever right here.

Happy birthday, Tiffany Trump! Since her father, Donald Trump, began campaigning for president, Tiffany has made headlines for her style, which falls on the perfect line between classy and sexy on most occasions. Just last month, the birthday girl supported her father when he made a speech at the United Nations, and even though she dressed appropriately business casual for the event, she managed to add a bit of edge to her look. Tiffany rocked a belted black jumpsuit, which hugged her figure perfectly, and paired it with an orange blazer. So chic!

Earlier in September, Tiffany spent some more time in New York City, and even attended an event for New York Fashion Week! At the show, she showed off her amazing legs in a Tiffany-blue mini dress, which featured a one-shouldered design. She completed the look with her hair in long waves, along with a pair of simple nude pumps. Stunning! Although Tiffany is currently studying law at Georgetown Law School, she spends quite a bit of time in the Big Apple, and her fashion is always on-point!

Tiffany has a lot of close friends and a huge family, so we can expect there to be some pretty epic celebrations as she rings in the big 2-5 today, Oct. 13. In the meantime, click through the gallery above to check out some of Tiffany’s sexiest style moments of all-time — from mini dresses, to pantsuits and more!