Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Look So In Love In Official Wedding Portrait

Behold the happy couple! Princess Eugenie & her husband Jack Brooksbank look so perfect together in the official portraits from their royal wedding! See the pics here!

Princess Eugenie looks over the moon in the newly released official portraits from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Posted just days after the two tied the knot, the pics not only feature the newlyweds, but they also showcase Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to name a few. Check out the lovely pics below!

We reported earlier how Meghan Markle may have been caught on camera giving Prince Harry a huge eye roll at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding. Meghan had been talking with Zara Tindall when Harry tried to insert himself into the conversation. After gesturing with her hand, Meghan returned to Zara’z gaze but not before looking a like ticked off that Harry had said anything to begin with.

Speaking of Meghan, she caused quite a stir at Eugenie’s nuptials for another reason — and it had to with her outfit choice. Wearing a loose navy coat that matched her pumps and fascinator, Meghan had many people on Twitter convinced that she might be pregnant. Time will tell whether this proves to be true or false — regardless, the duchess looked incredible!

