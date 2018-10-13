See Pics
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Look So In Love In Official Wedding Portrait

This official wedding photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, shows - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with (left to right) Back row: His Royal Highness Prince George ; Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte ; Miss Theodora Williams ; Miss Isla Phillips ; Master Louis de Givenchy Front row: Miss Mia Grace Tindall ; Miss Savannah Phillips ; Miss Maud Windsor.
This official wedding photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, shows - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with (left to right) Back row: Mr Thomas Brooksbank ; Mrs Nicola Brooksbank; Mr George Brooksbank; Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York; Sarah, Duchess of York; His Royal Highness The Prince Andrew. Middle row: His Royal Highness Prince George ; Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte ; Queen Elizabeth II ; His Royal Highness Prince Philip ; Miss Maud Windsor ; Master Louis de Givenchy ; Front row: Miss Theodora Williams ; Miss Mia Grace Tindall ; Miss Isla Phillips ; Miss Savannah Phillips.
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Carriage Procession, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018
This official wedding photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, shows - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Scottish State Coach, upon its return to Windsor Castle following the Carriage Procession.
Behold the happy couple! Princess Eugenie & her husband Jack Brooksbank look so perfect together in the official portraits from their royal wedding! See the pics here!

Princess Eugenie looks over the moon in the newly released official portraits from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Posted just days after the two tied the knot, the pics not only feature the newlyweds, but they also showcase Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of EdinburghPrince George and Princess Charlotte to name a few. Check out the lovely pics below!

We reported earlier how Meghan Markle may have been caught on camera giving Prince Harry a huge eye roll at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding. Meghan had been talking with Zara Tindall when Harry tried to insert himself into the conversation. After gesturing with her hand, Meghan returned to Zara’z gaze but not before looking a like ticked off that Harry had said anything to begin with.

Speaking of Meghan, she caused quite a stir at Eugenie’s nuptials for another reason — and it had to with her outfit choice.  Wearing a loose navy coat that matched her pumps and fascinator, Meghan had many people on Twitter convinced that she might be pregnant. Time will tell whether this proves to be true or false — regardless, the duchess looked incredible!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding the royal family. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from Princess Eugenie’s wedding in our gallery above.