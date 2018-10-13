A mother-of-two plummeted to her death after attempting to take a selfie on a balcony railing 27 stories above the ground. Here’s what we know about the tragic victim.

Well, this is downright disturbing. A mom-of-two identified as Sandra Manuela Da Costa Macedo lost her balance while taking a selfie on the 27th floor of the Luxor Tower high rise in Panama City. As a result of the high wind gusts, she plummeted to her death and was declared dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene. Apparently, construction workers attempted to yell at her from a nearby site, but the winds muffled their cries warning her to get off the ledge. Watch the video of her fall below — warning: the footage is graphic in nature.

The onlooker who recorded this tragedy can be heard shouting in the video, “She’s mad. There she goes. Look at her, look at her, she’s fallen.” Following her death, Panama’s Fire Service tweeted a warning about the risks of taking selfies in dangerous conditions, writing, “Don’t risk your life for a selfie. It’s more important to lose a minute in life than your life in a minute.”

We reported earlier how rooftopper Wu Yongning, 26, tragically died on Nov. 8, 2017 as he tried to do pull-ups at the top of the 62-story Huayuan International Centre in Changsha. Unfortunately, he lost his grib while performing the stunt and landed 45 feet below on a terrace, where a window cleaner later found his body. Over the last decade, there have been a slew of selfie-related deaths. In fact, according to a recent study, 259 people died in various attempts to take selfies in the time span between October 2011 and November 2017.

