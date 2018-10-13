Meghan Markle Hoping To Escape Drama With Sister When She Jets Off On Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to embark on a two week tour of Australia and the South Pacific. The Duchess is hoping that the distance will help her escape the drama with her sister Samantha.

Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha has been a thorn in the 37-year-old’s side practically from the time she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, 34. Sam even flew to London recently to hand deliver a letter to the Duchess of Sussex, even though she never made it past Kensington Palace’s gates. Meghan and Harry are now about to head off on a two week tour on the other side of world and she’s counting down the days. “Meghan can not wait to leave on her big trip and escape all the stress and the noise of her sister Samantha. Even though Samantha never managed to make contact with her it’s been a huge stress having her in London. Meghan is hoping being away will give her some relief from the anxiety Samantha is causing her,” a source close to the former Suits actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s of course possible that Samantha will find her way to Australia to try and keep the drama going and that’s something Meghan does fear. But she’s doing her best not think about worst case scenario,” our insider adds. Hopefully Samantha got the hint in London that Meghan still wants nothing to do with her, and not even the gesture of flying to England can erase all of the horrible things she’s said about her royal sister.

Meghan will be so busy with royal duties on her trip with Harry that it should put Samantha and her family drama far from her mind. The couple will tour Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji beginning on Oct. 16. They’ll have a whopping 76 engagements on the trip that will last through Oct. 31. That means SO MUCH FASHION! Meghan has proved she favors luxury designer brands and is loving her role as a royal fashionista. There’s nothing like wearing a fabulous wardrobe with multiple outfit changes for two weeks straight that will put a smile in her step.