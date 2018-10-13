Kim Kardashian ‘Still Reeling’ From Kanye West’s Trump Meeting As They Jet Off To Africa

Fresh off Kanye West’s rant in the Oval Office on Oct. 11, Kim Kardashian is wondering what to do about her husband’s situation as they touch down in Uganda, we’ve learned. What measures is the ‘KUWTK’ star willing to take?

There’s trouble in paradise for Kim Kardashian, 37 — literally! The memory of the PR fiasco that ensued after Kanye West’s Oval Office meeting followed her to Africa, where the only thing she should be worried about is a leopard hopping on board her safari jeep. “Kim and Kanye have arrived in Uganda and are visiting Chobe Safari Lodge and Queen Elizabeth National Park, known for their elephants, hippos, leopards and other wild animals,” a source in Africa EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. Kanye’s in Africa to record his upcoming album Yandhi, set to be released on Nov. 23. Our source continues, “The president of Uganda has welcomed the family and has shut down the park for the private use of the Kim and Kanye for the next 2 weeks.” Despite the private getaway, Kim can’t help but think of her husband’s very publicized 10 minute rant in front of President Donald Trump on Oct. 11!

“Kim is still reeling from Kanye’s Trump meeting, and she just really doesn’t know what to do,” another source, one close to the Kardashians, EXCLUSIVELY tells us. Recall that among a myriad of topics, Kanye accredited his MAGA hat for making him feel like a “superhero” and suggested school children be able to play basketball while doing math, in addition to dropping the “motherf***er” expletive in the Oval Office. Ye’s rants have put him on the black lists of a growing number of celebrities, like Lana Del Rey and T.I.! Kim, who married Kanye in 2014, is now going over her options.

“The first thought is to stage an intervention, but after discussing it with Kris, they decided it would be pointless, and if anything, it would just push him further away,” our Kardashian insider continues. “At the same time though, Kim feels she can’t just sit back and do nothing, this is the father of her children, and the man she loves to pieces. But, what can she do—she feels she is stuck between a rock and hard place, and she’s beside herself right now.”

Kanye had previously revealed why he wanted to record his ninth studio album abroad. “It’s just a full Ye album and those five albums I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation and now the alien Ye is fully back in mode,” he told TMZ Live’s Harvey Levin on Oct. 1. “We’re going to Africa in two weeks to record. I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa.”