Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Is ‘Unstable’ & ‘Up In The Air’ Now More Than Ever

Six months after a cheating scandal, things are ‘still quite up in the air’ between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, according to a new report.

Things are still uncertain between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson six months after he was caught in a cheating scandal. “Things are still quite up in the air between them,” a source told People. The insider added that, “Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now… but she’s taking it all in stride.” She also reportedly traveled to Cleveland for two days this week without True to see Tristan, and returned back in L.A. early Thursday morning.

While Khloe’s relationship is still rocky, motherhood has been smooth sailing with daughter True Thompson. “Khloe is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True,” the source told the magazine.

Khloe has been committed to being a good mom and repairing her relationship with the NBA star ever since she found out about his alleged infidelities just days before giving birth to their baby in April. Even though she made the decision to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, she’s reportedly hesitant about moving back to Cleveland to be near him during his basketball season.

“Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it,” a source previously told People, adding that she’s “postponed” her move back to Ohio. Another insider gave similar details to E! News, claiming that the Good American founder “doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s representatives for comment.