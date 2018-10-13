Kanye West Rants About ‘Mind Control’ For 9 Minutes: It’s Like People ‘Are Trying To Touch My Brain’

Kanye West just said people who are trying to influence others on social media are using ‘mind control.’ Watch his latest rant he posted in his Twitter return here!

He’s back! Fresh off his table-jumping Apple Store visit and his appearance at the White House where he went on a nearly 10-minute long rant that ranged from his love of Superman to an “iPlane”, Kanye West has returned to Twitter. His first tweet back? Oh, just a video of him delivering a 10-minute long rant about “how people try to influence you on social media” are using mind control. Needless to say, it’s another doozy of a monologue, but here are some notable quotes from his rant:

“I just got back my IQ scores, and they were MENSA level. 133. 98 percentile. Straight-up Sigmund Freud, Tesla vibes.”

“I feel like when people try to tell me what to do, they’re trying to touch my brain.”

“Imagine if you cut your skull open and somebody like touched your brain with their hand, how that would hurt you.”

“I’ve forgotten how to talk not-clear, because I’m so programmed to talk clear, so proper.”

“It’s like a modern day, Ayn Rand control thing.”

“I will positive energy into universe. We will say what we feel, not what we’re programmed to think. We will say what we feel. We will do what we feel. We will do what we feel. We will do what we feel. We will say what we feel. We will say what we feel. You see I did that as a mantra. I did that multiple times.”

“Everybody loves me. Everybody loves ‘Ye.”

“I am the best living recording artist. We rather, because the spirits flow through. The spirit of Fela, the spirit of Fela, the spirit of Marlet, the spirit of ‘Pac flows through. We know who the best. So don’t get to gassed up when you hear too much other stuff on the radio. That’s all programming. That’s all part of the system.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kanye. In the meantime, check out all of his pics in our gallery above.