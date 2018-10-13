Kanye West Hugs His ‘Dad’ Donald Trump On ‘SNL’: ‘We’ve Both Been Recorded Saying The N-Word’

Alec Baldwin returned to ‘SNL’ to play Donald Trump, who in the cold open, realized that Kanye West was the ‘black’ version of him. Watch the whole cold open right here!

SNL took aim at Kanye West‘s wild pro-Trump rant at the Oval Office, and they did not skip a beat. Kanye, portrayed by Chris Redd, talked about how he had “big brain and the best words” and talked about how the murder rate in Chicago (Chi-raq) would actually decreased into the negative, so that people would actually start digging up bodies. After Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump had an internal monologue where he realized that Kanye was the black version of himself, he praised Kanye, saying, “We are both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women and we’ve both definitely been recorded saying the N-word.” After that, Kanye showed Donald a pic of his invisible “plane” and eventually hugged his “dad”. Watch the sketch for yourself below!

And when it comes to cold opens, the variety sketch show has been knocking it out of the park recently. It was just last week where they parodied the Republicans’ gleeful reaction to Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation in the Senate to the highest court of the land. Taking place in the GOP’s “locker room,” the sketch had Susan Collins (portrayed by Cecily Strong) making Kavanaugh’s confirmation all about herself.

And before that, Matt Damon flawlessly played the now-Supreme Court justice at his hearing before the Senate judiciary committee. In that sketch, Kavanaugh was a screaming, water bottle-guzzling hot mess. In one of the biggest laughs of the night, Damon admitted that he was “a keg is half full kind of guy.” You can watch the whole cold open yourself — it’s worth the view!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out pics from the 44th season in our gallery above.