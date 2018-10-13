Kane Brown Is Married: Country Singer Weds Katelyn Jae Outside Nashville — See Romantic Pic

Congrats are in order for Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae! The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony outside of Nashville. Get the details!

It’s official! Kane Brown married his fiancée, music management student and fellow singer Katelyn Jae on the evening of Friday, Oct. 12 outside of Nashville, People reports. The couple tied the knot in front of about 200 friends and family, and posed for a sweet photo which Brown shared on his Instagram with the caption, “Kb2.”

Before the ceremony, the “Heaven” singer, 24, told the magazine that he was most looking forward to “getting to officially marry my best friend.” The pair’s pastor officiated and their wedding party was made up of family (both of Jae’s brothers), bandmates (Brown’s guitarist, Alex Anthony) and friends, including singer Taylor Phillips. They opted not to write handwritten vows, and instead, “decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” they told People.

Jae, 26, stunned in a classic gown that she dubbed “simple, comfortable and understated – but with a kick.” She added, “I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried. I just loved everything about it. I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill.”

Brown wore a Lanvin suit and was styled by David Thomas, who also styled all of the groomsmen. One day fter the wedding, he also revealed his “something new” – a tattoo of Katelyn’s name on his right hand! He shared a photo of the ink to his Instagram story, which is located right next to his flower tat.

The newlyweds said “I do” at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, which was the perfect venue for the “enchanted forest” vibe they were going for. To really evoke the theme, they opted for a color scheme of greens and fall colors.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the couple said of the wedding and reception venue, where they served barbecue chicken and salmon. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

After the wedding, the pair plan to head off on their honeymoon. “We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other — and no cell service!” they said. We hope they have a wonderful time! Congrats to the happy couple!