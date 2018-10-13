Justin Bieber Marrying Hailey Baldwin Was A Factor In Selena Gomez’s Trip To Rehab

A new report is claiming that Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin was a factor in Selena Gomez’s ’emotional breakdown’ that led her to seek mental health treatment.

Selena Gomez entered a mental health facility earlier this week, and it turns out that her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber may have been a factor. While she went to rehab for a number of reasons, “Justin Bieber’s engagement would undoubtably have an effect on her,” a source told Page Six. “Selena has had a lot on her plate – too much,” the insider added. “And, of course, as with any major life event,” the engagement to Hailey Baldwin would have affected her. The site was also told that her treatment will be “open ended.”

However, the “No Brainer” hitmaker, who legally wed Hailey last month, was obviously not the only influence in Selena’s rehabilitation. “Selena also has a major medical condition with Lupus,” the source said, “and her transplant, which always is a complicating factor.” The 13 Reasons Why producer received a kidney transplant in 2017, which was donated to her by friend Francia Raisa.

As previously reported, Selena suffered an “emotional breakdown” during a hospital visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 10. While undergoing treatment for a low white blood count, Selena allegedly “freaked out,” and tried to rip the IV’s out of her arm.

Following this “meltdown,” the singer sought treatment at a mental health facility on the East Coast, where she’s reportedly undergoing dialectical behavior therapy and participating in a wellness program. One day after her hospitalization, Justin was photographed crying in the passenger seat of his car while Hailey sat behind the wheel. Many speculated that he was upset over Selena.

The “Hands To Myself” songstress has opened up about her struggles with mental health, previously telling Vogue, “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient . . . We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Selena’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.