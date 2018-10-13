Rihanna’s Exes Drake & Chris Brown Squash Beef & Reunite At Concert For Epic Performance

Drake and Chris Brown are buddies again! The “In My Feelings” rapper invited Breezy on stage at his Los Angeles concert on Oct. 12, and fans went wild. See their shocking reunion, here.

Drake, 31, called a truce in the most surprising way possible. Unsuspecting fans were besides themselves after Chris Brown, 29, hopped onto the “Nonstop” rapper’s stage and launched into song and dance moves at a Los Angeles concert on Oct. 12! The hip hop chart-toppers, whose feud once landed Chris with a gash in his chin, have officially put their squabble behind them. It’s like 2009 again, which is the last time Chris and Drake shared a stage! Drake even shared photographic evidence to his Instagram, joking that it was not a “fan edit.” See his sweet message below!

Rihanna, 30, is the rumored source of their former beef. Breezy and RiRi dated from 2008 to 2009, before temporarily giving their relationship a second go several years later. But Drake was also trying to get in his shot with the “Lemon” singer, who saw one another “regularly” but didn’t go public with the romance, The New York Times reported in 2010. The rivalry blew up into an entourage brawl at New York City’s W.i.P. nightclub in 2012! Chris’ bodyguard Patrick Strickland, who suffered a bloody head injury, claimed that Drake sent Chris a note that read “I’m f***ing the love of your life” at the club, referring to Rihanna, TMZ reported. Chris ranted over the bottle throwing that allegedly went down afterwards, and shared a picture of his chin gash to Twitter! “How u party wit a rich ***** that hate? Lol…. Throwing bottles like girls #shameonya!” he tweeted.

Although Drake settled his score with Chris, he’s not ready to forgive Pusha T. On the same night of the surprise performance, his bitter sentiments on the rapper were aired on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s HBO show, The Shop. “They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine,” Drake said on the show, referring to how Pusha T revealed the existence of Drake’s son, Adonis, in “The Story of Adidon.” Although Drake refused to clap back with a diss track, saying he didn’t want to further the rapper’s “career,” he’s still furious. “But wishing death upon my friend who has MS…I study rap battles for a living. When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there’s a price you have to pay for that. It’s over.”

Drake brought out Chris Brown at his concert. The beef is officially over!!! pic.twitter.com/1hs4ywGPvl — Peter Kash (@PeterKash) October 13, 2018

