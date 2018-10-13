Drake Breaks Silence On How Kanye West Betrayed Him & Pusha T’s ‘Trashy’ Diss Track

Drake just spoke out about his beef with Kanye West and Pusha T. Here’s what he had to say about ‘Ye’s betrayal and Pusha’s diss track about him.

Five months after Pusha T released a Drake diss track on his Kanye West-produced album, Daytona, Drake spoke out about feeling betrayed by the duo. During a guest appearance on LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s HBO series, The Shop, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker, 31, broke his silence on the beef and went into detail about the time leading up to the feud.

“[Kanye] sold me on this whole speech, like, ‘I’m in a great place, I’m making money, I’m a father. I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you, but in order to do that, you gotta be transparent with me and you gotta play me your music and tell me when you’re dropping, and I know you don’t like to do that.’ I was in the studio and I guess we all felt a genuine vibe from it,” Drake said, before explaining what happened in Wyoming while working on Ye with the Yeezy designer.

“[Kanye] just told me he wanted to give me beats, he said he wasn’t dropping till October, November, something like that. I went and spent the majority of the time working on his music, trying to cook up ideas for him….We left [Wyoming] with ‘Lift Yourself’ and a pat on the back…[In Wyoming] I play him ‘March 14,’ I send him a picture of my son, I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation…I wake up, and all of these dates are out, one by one by one.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake commented on Pusha T‘s track, “The Story Of Adidon” which threw various disses at the rapper for having a son, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux. The track also featured a controversial lyric that mocked Drake’s go-to producer, Noah Shebib (also known as “40”), who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, for being “hunched over” and “sick.”

“Rap purists and people who love confrontation, they love to say, ‘There’s no rules to this s**t!’ There are f**king rules to this s**t. I’m gonna tell you something, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. The mom and dad thing… Whatever. You don’t even know my family,” he said. “But wishing death upon my friend who has MS… I study rap battles for a living. When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there’s a price you have to pay for that. It’s over! Someone’s gonna f**king punch you in the f**king face. The s**t’s done, the event’s over.”