Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Extremely Upset With Kanye West Over White House Rant: He’s ‘Off The Walls’

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are not happy with Kanye West! A source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY how they reacted to his rant at the White House.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in a predicament over how to treat their friend Kanye West‘s latest trip to the White House, where he delivered a 10-minute long pro-Trump rant. A source close to Chrissy and John told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how they want to hash things out with Kanye privately. “They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything,” our source said. “They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective.”

Apart from having a discussion with Kanye, Chrissy and John might eventually have to sever ties with him if keeps up his ranting. “But they also know there might come a moment where they just have to separate from their friendship because they don’t see eye to eye which would be sad, but they don’t want to surround themselves with negative energy,” our source went on to say. “Chrissy and John are very happy, level-headed people and they will always choose to live their lives that way. They take zero comfort having drama in their life. And Kanye equals drama but they also want to give him a chance.”

However, that time where they might need to cut ties hasn’t arrived yet. “You try to help your friends and not give up on them and though they haven’t hit their breaking point with him, they understand it could happen and they will be ready for any result or shift that takes place,” our source added. Check out all of the latest pics of John and Chrissy in our gallery above.