See Pics
Hollywood Life

Offset Throws Cardi B Surprise B-Day Party & She Flaunts Sexy Body In Pink Trench Coat Dress

Backgrid
Hollywood, CA - Cardi B celebrates her 26th birthday with Offset with a bash at Beauty & Essex. The pair is hard to miss in their bright outfits as they party it up on a rainy night with close friends and family. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B and Offset are both spotted together celebration the album release for Quavo Huncho in Los Angeles Pictured: Cardi B and Migos Ref: SPL5032756 121018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Offset surprised Cardi B with a second birthday party & she looked so stunning! See her flawless pink outfit here!

Surprise! Offset, playing the part of the best husband ever, threw Cardi B a surprise birthday party at Beauty & Essex on Oct. 12, and judging from the pics, he threw out all the stops. While Cardi wore a lovely pink trench coat dress, Offset wore a colorful black and green outfit. Also worth mentioning is the huge bouquet of roses Offset got Cardi. Check out pics of Cardi’s second birthday dress below!

We reported earlier how Cardi nearly bared it all with another one of her birthday outfits for her previous party. Displaying her incredible post-baby bod in a leopard skirt, which featured a double slit up both sides, the rapper left little to the imagination. Because of the high slits, Cardi went sans underwear to the party and while she thankfully did not experience a wardrobe malfunction, she got really close.

Cardi recently shared a message about Selena Gomez, as she recovers from her emotional breakdown. “When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person like she’s really like…she’s really a sweetheart. So as somebody who is so tough, from the ghetto a** me gets so bothered and triggered, I can’t get mad at somebody so sweet like her…how bothered and hurtful she get…and I just want to let her know girl, you’re beautiful,” Cardi told E! News. “Just hold on because even sometimes, I feel like I be losing my mind.” 

Hollywood, CA - Cardi B celebrates her 26th birthday with Offset with a bash at Beauty & Essex. The pair is hard to miss in their bright outfits as they party it up on a rainy night with close friends and family.Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B celebrates her 26th birthday with Offset with a bash at Beauty & Essex.
Cardi B Offset
Cardi B celebrates her 26th birthday with Offset with a bash at Beauty & Essex.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B and Offset. In the meantime, check out all of her pics from her birthday in our gallery above.