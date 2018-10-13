Offset Throws Cardi B Surprise B-Day Party & She Flaunts Sexy Body In Pink Trench Coat Dress

Offset surprised Cardi B with a second birthday party & she looked so stunning! See her flawless pink outfit here!

Surprise! Offset, playing the part of the best husband ever, threw Cardi B a surprise birthday party at Beauty & Essex on Oct. 12, and judging from the pics, he threw out all the stops. While Cardi wore a lovely pink trench coat dress, Offset wore a colorful black and green outfit. Also worth mentioning is the huge bouquet of roses Offset got Cardi. Check out pics of Cardi’s second birthday dress below!

We reported earlier how Cardi nearly bared it all with another one of her birthday outfits for her previous party. Displaying her incredible post-baby bod in a leopard skirt, which featured a double slit up both sides, the rapper left little to the imagination. Because of the high slits, Cardi went sans underwear to the party and while she thankfully did not experience a wardrobe malfunction, she got really close.

Cardi recently shared a message about Selena Gomez, as she recovers from her emotional breakdown. “When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person like she’s really like…she’s really a sweetheart. So as somebody who is so tough, from the ghetto a** me gets so bothered and triggered, I can’t get mad at somebody so sweet like her…how bothered and hurtful she get…and I just want to let her know girl, you’re beautiful,” Cardi told E! News. “Just hold on because even sometimes, I feel like I be losing my mind.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B and Offset. In the meantime, check out all of her pics from her birthday in our gallery above.