Cardi B Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Her Hottest Pics From The AMAs & More

It’s been an amazing week for Cardi B! From the 2018 American Music Awards to her birthday, the former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star has never looked better.

Cardi B, 26, never disappoints when it comes to her Instagram pics, and this past week has been no exception! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared a number of sexy pics of herself wearing her gorgeous American Music Awards gown and her hot birthday bash getup. Of course, that outfit — a skimpy leopard skirt — ended up being the dress she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in. With no underwear underneath, and a very high slit, Cardi risked showing a whole lot more than she bargained for. Fortunately for her, the skirt’s fabric covered her NSFW area, so all was well!

Either way, Cardi B’s Instagram hasn’t been all about the American Music Awards and her birthday party! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also used her social media page to show off a hot new shoot she did with W Magazine, and tell the world how she wanted her husband, Offset, to have sex with her in “30 different positions” on the night of her birthday, Oct. 11. In fact, she told her followers that she wanted to be bent like a “New York pretzel”. Yes, really. If you’re not following Cardi B on Instagram yet, we suggest you do ASAP.

Especially because she also shares exciting news, like the fact that she’s totally down for starring in a reboot of The Nanny. On Oct. 12, series star Fran Drescher expressed interest in having Cardi B take over as the lead of the show, which originally ran from 1993-1999, and the rapper seems totally on board! She reposted the video of Fran from The Real and captioned it, saying, “IM WITH IT !!!!This makes me so happy cause i love her ❤️.”

