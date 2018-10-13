‘American Idol’ Contestant Antonella Barba Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Distribute Heroin

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Antonella Barba was reportedly arrested for allegedly trying to distribute heroin. See the season 6 competitor’s mug shot here.

Antonella Barba, who is known for her appearance on the sixth season of American Idol, has been arrested for allegedly trying to distribute heroin, according to TMZ. The singer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 11 in Virginia around 11:30 a.m. and faces a felony charge of heroin distribution of 100g or more, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office told the outlet. There aren’t many details right now, but Barba, 31, is currently still being held in jail without bond and has a court date scheduled for next week.

Barba competed on Idol back in 2007, and was eliminated right before season 6’s top 12 were chosen, after gaining a bit of frame from posing in the fountain of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. wearing a wet t-shirt.

This isn’t Barba’s first run-in with the law. In 2011, she was reportedly busted for shoplifting in New York City. This didn’t seem to affect her from appearing on an episode of Fear Factor the following year, though. During the episode, titled “Roach Coach,” Barba competed with a woman named Jenna. The duo – who stated that they owned a singing telegraph business together – was eliminated in the first round when Jenna quit.

Barba made a television appearance earlier this year on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Jimmy Kimmel reunited a number of former Idol stars for a special “Where Are They Now” musical segment. The former contestants, which included winners Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, recorded a song akin to 1985’s “We Are the World,” in which each singer explained what they’ve been doing since their season ended.

HollywoodLife reached out to Barba’s representative for comment but did not receive an immediate response.