Alyssa Milano: Donald Trump Saying It’s A Scary Time For Men Shows Women’s Movement’s ‘Winning’

Alyssa Milano explained why the #MeToo movement is blazing forward, despite Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, at Variety’s Women of Power red carpet on Oct. 12! Watch her chat with HL, here.

Alyssa Milano, the woman who pioneered the #MeToo Twitter revolution, believes the movement is roaring forward. We caught up with the actress, famous for her starring role in Charmed, at Variety’s Power of Women red carpet in Beverly Hills on Oct. 12. The luncheon, hosted at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, honored fellow female trailblazers for their philanthropy. Before heading inside, Alyssa EXCLUSIVELY chatted with HollywoodLife about President Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, the women’s movement and her Election Day plans! But first, Alyssa wanted to set the record straight: She’s glad Trump’s spooked. Recall that the POTUS said it’s a “very scary time for young men in America” ahead of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation on Oct. 2. “I actually think it means we’re winning,” Alyssa told us, and later pointed out Trump goes by a “fear playbook” if he wants a policy changed or to “suppress people.”

“I think by Trump using a fear factor and trying to make men feel any sort of animosity towards women because we’re standing up in solidarity,” Alyssa added. “To me, it feels like we’re winning. We’re winning this battle.” It’s a more optimistic tune than the day of Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, which Alyssa spectated. Seated behind the SCOTUS nominee, her horrified face went viral as she listened to his defense against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of sexual assault. But Dr. Ford’s voice did not go to waste, the Insatiable actress believes.

“I think anytime we’re talking about sexual assault, abuse and misconduct, it strengthens the #MeToo movement,” Alyssa explained. “I think the only thing that would weaken it is if people stopped coming forward and I think if the last year has proved anything, it’s that we’re going to continue to discuss this, no matter how hard or uncomfortable the process is, the result is that we just don’t want it to happen anymore.” And Alyssa’s not slowing down anytime soon. Her schedule is jam-packed with fundraisers, and you won’t believe how many districts she’s driving to on the day of the Midterm Elections, Nov. 4 — watch the rest of the interview above to find out!

And the actress had a special reason why you should vote, one you probably haven’t heard of before. “I think people that are not motivated to vote, I totally get it. I totally understand this idea that politics is bigger than us and that it won’t matter,” Alyssa admitted. “But really, voting to me is how we protect each other. It’s how we protect other women, it’s how we protect our neighbors, it’s how we protect our teachers, our sons, our daughters. So if you can take yourself out of the equation and say, ‘I’m not voting for me. And whether or not if this gets counted is irrelevant, I’m voting for the people I love and the people I care about so that they are protected.'”

Inside the venue, Power of Women honorees Tiffany Haddish, Emma Gonzalez, Regina King, Lena Waithe and Natalie Portman were commended for their outstanding contributions for causes from gun control to mentoring underprivileged communities in the arts. We also caught up with Tiffany on the red carpet for an EXCLUSIVE interview, in which she also took aim at Trump!