Kathleen Zellner: 5 Things To Know About The New Attorney Taking On The ‘Making A Murderer’ Case

‘Making A Murderer’ season 2 debuted on Oct. 12, and Kathleen Zellner is taking over Steven Avery’s case. Here’s what you need to know about the attorney as you binge season 2.

Making A Murderer returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Oct. 12, and Kathleen Zellner, 61, is the woman everyone is going to be talking about. The attorney is now representing Steven Avery, 56, and is dedicated to exonerating him. So, who is Kathleen Zellner? Check out these 5 key facts.

1. Kathleen is now Steven Avery’s attorney. “I have one goal, and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” Kathleen says in the Making A Murderer season 2 trailer. In 2007, Steven was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Kathleen wrote on her website that “the deeper we dig into the Avery conviction, the more evidence we uncover of his innocence. It does not matter how long it takes, what it costs or what obstacles we have to overcome — our efforts to win Mr. Avery’s freedom will never stop.”

2. She submitted her latest filing regarding Steven’s case in July 2018. She filed 599 pages and asked the Wisconsin Circuit Court in Manitowoc Count to allow her to supplement Steven’s latest appeal with a CD containing nearly 2,500 pages of data downloaded from the Dassey family laptop, according to Rolling Stone. Kathleen believes that the CD contains evidence that Bobby Dassey, Brendan Dassey’s older brother, gave false testimony and was a viable suspect in Teresa’s murder. Brendan, a main subject in the first season of Making A Murderer, is currently serving life in prison for the murder of Teresa. He confessed to the murder and later recanted.

3. Kathleen specializes in wrongful convictions. Kathleen has successfully exonerated 19 wrongfully convicted men over the course of her career.

4. She also represents a Larry Nassar victim. She tweeted on Sept. 8, “Filed a 109 page lawsuit with 23 counts on Friday against MSU and Larry Nassar. Institutionalized evil is the worst.” Larry is a convicted serial child molester who was once the USA Gymnastics team doctor and an osteopathic physician at Michigan State University.

5. She thought she’d originally be a history professor. Her husband encouraged her to go to law school. She didn’t initially know she’d be a trial attorney. She worked for two firms and did a lot of litigation work. “At the point when I started working for them, women were sort of relegated to preparing the cases and maybe second chairing them, but they weren’t really given the opportunity to try the case or be the lead counsel on the cases,” she told Law Crossing. Kathleen started her own firm in 1990.