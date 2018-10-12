Prince Louis Was Missing From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding – Here’s Why

How cute is Prince Louis?! The youngest royal was at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12 and we can’t get over his adorable outfit!

The world will have to wait a bit longer to get another glimpse of Prince Louis‘s adorable face. Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s youngest child didn’t make it to Princess Eugenie‘s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, and while we’re a little upset about it, we get it (kind of). The five-month-old’s parents slipped into the venue early on, but didn’t have their son in tow. Instead, he’s in the trusted care of one of William and Kate’s royal staff members, according to People, as he’s just a tad too young to participate in the event.

But don’t worry, there was still an abundance of cuteness to be had at the wedding as Louis’s older siblings, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were part of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s bridal party. They, of course, stole the show, just like they did months earlier when they played the same roles in uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding, and in 2017 when aunt Pippa Middleton got married.

It’s been over two months since the five-month-old’s last public appearance at his royal christening. He looked darling in a white gown and was spotted smiling in his mom’s arms on the special day. During the Unfortunately, he didn’t attend the last royal wedding to take place at St. George’s Chapel either, aka, his uncle Prince Harry‘s wedding where he married Meghan Markle. But, to be fair, he was only a few weeks old.

We might get to see the little one soon, though! October marks six months since Louis’ birth, and it’s possible that his parents will release a new portrait of him to mark the occasion, just as they did when Princess Charlotte hit the milestone in 2015.