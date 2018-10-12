Natalie Portman, Alyssa Milano & More Stars Stun At Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Event — See Pics

Natalie Portman & the other Power of Women honorees absolutely slayed on the event’s red carpet! Check out all of the arrivals right here!

Celebs showed up in droves for Variety’s Power of Women event, and the red carpet was full of stunning dresses and exquisite outfits! One of the event’s five honorees, Natalie Portman arrived wearing a stunning black dress with a print of a painted tree. Meanwhile, one of the other honorees Tiffany Haddish absolutely slayed with a blue and white dress with a floral pattern and a daring cut-out.

But Tiffany and Natalie weren’t the only stars who turned some heads on today’s big red carpet. For instance, Alyssa Milano wore a stunning black and white dress with a deep plunge. Meanwhile, Thandie Newton stunned in a black and white polka dot dress with cut-outs. On top of that, Elizabeth Lail was the height of fashion with a pink and black dress with floral patterns. Seriously, there were so many amazing outfits at today’s event that were real attention-grabbers — don’t you dare try to make us choose our favorites!

We reported earlier how this year’s honorees are just as inspiring as ever. The amazing list of women being lauded today include Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, Emmy Award-winner Tiffany Haddish, Emmy Award winner Regina King, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and the Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor and creator of Showtime’s The Chi, Lena Waithe. Needless to say, these five ladies truly deserve all the accolades they’re receiving today!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surround today’s Power of Women event. In the meantime, check out all of the star-studded arrivals in our gallery above!