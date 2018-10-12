Usher Releases New 8-Track Album ‘A’ & Fans Go Wild

Surprise! With barely a warning, Usher dropped an epic 8-track album on Oct 12, & fans of the singer can’t seem to get enough!

The king of R&B is back! Usher, 39, took fans by surprise this week when he announced a new album, simply titled A, and the 8-track release hit streaming services as promised on Oct. 12. As his first full-length album in over two years, A has die hard fans of the singer flat out freaking out! “Usher just dropped and it’s niceeee,” one fan tweeted upon hearing Usher’s new verses. Another fan freaked over Usher — famous for his R&B vocals — lay some bars, tweeting, “I never knew I wanted to hear Usher rap, but b*tchhhhh!!!!”

Before dropping the album, Usher let fans know that it was renowned Atlanta native Zaytoven who produced the album, and his impeccable production abilities shine through every track. The new album boasts song titles like “Birthday,” and “Peace Sign,” and on one standout song, Usher gets a helping hand. “Stay At Home” features Future, and it’s a music match made in heaven. It didn’t take long for fans to fall in love with the song, and they raved over the collab! “Usher ft. Future never disappoint💯,” a fan tweeted, and another posted, “Usher 2 songs w Gunna & Future are fye 🔥👀.” Yes, that’s right — Usher got rapper Gunna to lend vocals to the track, “Gift Shop”!

Usher’s last album prior to this one was Hard II Love, back in 2016. Just hours before the release of A, Usher began to build hype surrounding the release when he deleted everything off his Instagram, and replaced the photos with a series of teaser clips. The project marks Usher’s second time working with Zaytoven. The two previously worked together on the 2009 single “Papers.”

Thanks to Usher, we’ll be dancing our way into the weekend. Be sure to listen to the full album above!