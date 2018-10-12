Usher Gets A Helping Hand From Future On Track #1 Off New Album, ‘A’

Usher released his new album ‘A’ on Oct. 12, & one track features none other than Future! Listen to Usher change up his usual R&B style for the collab, here.



Usher, 39, made us dance with “Yeah!” and brought the feels with “U Got It Bad,” but the R&B superstar really did it big on his new track, “Stay At Home.” The song, which is featured on his latest release, A, tapped Future for a little extra magic. Fans of both artists simply could NOT get over the collab. “I’ll tell you what. Usher and Future snapped with this intro,” one fan tweeted after the album dropped. Another listener approved of Usher’s choice to partner up with the “Mask Off” rapper, tweeting, “Usher x Future def speaks to Future’s level of artistry and vocal stylings.”

The collaboration is just one track off the 8-song release, which marks Usher’s first in over two years. Of course, Usher brought his signature soulful vocals to the song, but didn’t slow it down too much. He even had a mean rhyme game going — just think if R&B and party rap had a baby! “Tell you been driving me crazy, tell you been driving me crazy / Who you been texting daily, who you been texting daily / You know I don’t do fugazi, you know I don’t do fugazi,” Usher sang. Future jumped in for verse two, rapping, “Wanna ride in the Ghost? / Wanna feel like you’re floatin’? / Phantom look like a boat / Five karats my rope.”

Usher had another guest artist on the album! You can hear rapper Gunna on track eight, “Gift Shop.” Usher’s new album serves as the follow up to Hard II Love, released back in 2016. Just hours before the release of A, Usher began to build hype surrounding the release when he deleted everything off his Instagram, and replaced the photos with a series of teaser clips. The record marks Usher’s second time working with Zaytoven. The two previously worked together on the 2009 single “Papers.”

We cannot get enough of this track! Be sure to check out the new song above. Thanks to Usher for once again making our R&B dreams come true!