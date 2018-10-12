T.I. Tempted By Naked Melania Trump Look-Alike In Oval Office In Wild Video Implying They Had Sex

We’re speechless. T.I. gets a strip tease from a Melania Trump clone in a NSFW Instagram clip he shared on Oct. 12. See how it’s directed at Kanye West, here!

T.I., 38, blasted President Donald Trump and Kanye West with one jaw-dropping clip on Oct. 12. The video opens on footage of the POTUS ascending his jet to whisk off to his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida. “Melania Trump didn’t go with President Donald Trump to Mar-a-Lago this weekend, which has a lot of people wondering,” the newscaster says over the clip. Well, Tip filled in the rest of that sentence with a Melania Trump look-alike, who barges into the Oval Office, where the Dime Trap rapper is now sitting. The clone soon strips her “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket — yes, really — and proceeds to crawl on the president’s desk, nude. T.I. gives her a standing ovation, and leads her out of the Oval Office — a shot at Kanye, who was just there yesterday.

“Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye 😳,” T.I. wrote, addressing Trump by his nickname, showing he doesn’t respect the POTUS like Kanye does! After Kanye donned his MAGA hat for a hug-friendly visit to Trump’s office on Oct. 11, T.I. had enough. The “Whatever You Like” singer labeled Ye a “puppet” amid an Instagram essay assailing the Oval Office meet-up. “This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” T.I. captioned a video of Kanye and Trump’s chat. “Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You a** kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

This shocking clip arrived on the same night Melania made another important appearance on screen: her interview for 20/20. Ironically, she defended the very same jacket that we see in T.I.’s clip below. “It’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children,” she told ABC host Tom Llamas. America’s First Lady took major heat for layering up in a piece that basically said IDGAF to visit detained migrant kids in Texas in June.

T.I. got some music promo in as well! The clip fades into the art for his latest album Dime Trap, which just dropped on Oct. 5.