When Dr. Bell tries to switch up Mina’s place in the hospital in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 15 episode of ‘The Resident,’ Austin has something to say about it. The doctors start fighting, and Mina has to step in.

Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) brings Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) in to talk about Mina’s future at the hospital in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Resident. “I’m assigning you to ortho,” Dr. Bell says matter-of-factly. Malcolm gets a good laugh out of that. Mina replies, “I am not changing my residency.”

Dr. Bell explains that Mina will not be changing her residency, she’ll just be rotating through different surgical specialties. “This is a teaching hospital, and when we said see one, do one, teach one, we didn’t literally mean just one,” he says. Austin gets territorial and says, “Okafor is mine.”

That’s when Mina steps in to set them both straight. “I belong to no one,” she claps back at Austin. “I chose general surgery. Me. Not you.” Austin knows he’s not going to win this fight. He leaves Mina with this, “Happy hammering.”

During the Oct. 15 episode, Chastain is flooded with concert goers when a stampede at a music festival grounds leaves many in need of doctors. Dr. Bell stirs the pot when the hospital’s revered orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), demands a better resident, and Julian (guest star Jenna Dewan) works to get her boss on Dr. Bell’s good side. Plus, Winthrop continues to push Conrad (Matt Czuchry) to believe he’s a changed man. Tanc Sade will be guest-starring on the new episode. This is quite the treat for Gilmore Girls fans. Matt played Logan on the hit series, while Tanc played Logan’s pal, Finn. The show airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.