‘The Last Ship’ is gearing up for a game-changer. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 14 episode that features the team preparing to invade Cuba. Watch now!

The tension is high on The Last Ship as the team prepares to invade Cuba in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode. There’s a lot of hands involved in this preparation to make sure everything goes according to plan. Miller tries to keep the mood light before it’s all systems go for the invasion. Some of the words hit, some of them miss. Chandler gives Slattery the latest update and says they’re proceeding on schedule.

Slattery takes a deep breath and gives Liberty 1 the OK to proceed. He orders the jam package to be sent and the jamming sequence initiated. There’s a bit of worry about having better eyes on the battlefield, but with no satellites, this is as good as it’s going to get. Chandler and the team are giving a two minute warning. It’s all been leading up to this. “Good luck,” Chandler says to Sasha, who replies, “Hoorah.” Will everything go according to plan? Let’s hope so.

The synopsis for the Oct. 14 episode reads: “Nathan James must seek the aide of a prominent rebel leader in order to create a staging area before mounting an invasion of their own.” Season 5 will be the show’s last, and the final season is definitely the show’s best yet.

The series stars Eric Dane, Bridget Regan, Adam Baldwin, Charles Parnell, Travis Van Winkle, Marissa Neitling, Christina Elmore, Jocko Sims, Bren Foster, Kevin Michael Martin, Emerson Brooks, and Jodie Turner Smith. The Last Ship airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TNT.