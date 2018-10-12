Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

From a British royal wedding to the American Music Awards, there were major fashion moments all over the world this week. See them below!

Let’s jump right in! Taylor Swift wore a silver Balmain mini dress and thigh-high boots at the American Music Awards on October 9. She made history by winning the most awards at the AMAs EVER! Congrats, Taylor! Also at the AMAs, Jennifer Lopez was one of the best dressed stars, in hot pink Georges Chakra. Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning in a light pink satin dress by CUSHNIE. It was about the music, but there were definitely some amazing fashion moments as well!

Meghan Markle wore Givenchy — the same as her own wedding dress designer — for Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding on Oct. 12. Speaking of the Royals, Kate Middleton wore a tweed Erdem dress at the V&A Photography Centre in London on Oct 10. She’s back on her royal duties after her maternity leave. She gave birth to Prince Louis back in April. Kate was also at Eugenie’s wedding, wearing a hot pink Alexander McQueen dress. See all of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above.

Keira Knightly wore Chanel at the Colette premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11. Rita Ora wore the red fluid cady open back gown by Prada while attending the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala on October 11 in Santa Monica, California. Kelly Rowland wore Yousef Aljasmi at the same event.

Kim Kardashian wore white Rick Owens at a Tiffany Jewelry party in New York City on October 9. It showcased her cleavage, and had sexy cutouts on her tiny waist. The neutral dress was a smart choice, to really let her jewelry shine. She wore multiple diamond rings and a big diamond choker necklace, obviously all by Tiffany.