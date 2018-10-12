Selena Gomez Admitted She Had A ‘Weird Couple Months’ Before Treatment: Because Of Justin?

At the end of September, Selena Gomez admitted that she’d just had a ‘weird couple of months.’ Weeks later, it was confirmed she was hospitalized around that same time.

Weeks before news broke that Selena Gomez had been hospitalized and was doing time in an east coast treatment facility, she may have hinted that there was some trouble in her life. Sel revealed on Sept. 23 that she would be taking a social media break for a bit, but one day before that, she interacted with her fans more than ever in an Instagram Live, during which she took questions and let everyone know what she’s been up to. “Everything is good,” she said. “I had obviously a weird couple months, but it’s fine. I feel good. I just had to make conscious decisions every day in order to get there, but it’s fine.”

Selena didn’t explain what exactly made the last few months “weird” for her. However, the timing suspiciously matches up with her ex, Justin Bieber, reconciling with Hailey Baldwin and proposing to her just weeks later. Naturally, that must not have been an easy thing for Sel to hear about! Meanwhile, on Oct. 10, it was reported that Selena had been hospitalized at the end of September for a dangerously low white blood cell count, as a result of her 2017 kidney transplant, according to TMZ. She was released, but had to be readmitted to the hospital shortly after when her health didn’t improve.

The 26-year-old reportedly did not want to follow doctors’ orders to stay hospitalized, and allegedly even tried to rip IVs out of her arm as she fought to get away. The incident was described by TMZ as an “emotional breakdown,” and led to Selena privately flying to the east coast to get treatment at a psychiatric facility. She is reportedly undergoing Dialectical Behavior Therapy at the unknown treatment center.

Selena has been open about her battle with anxiety and depression, and is reportedly “committed to tackling her issues head on,” according to People. “Having Justin’s relationship everywhere isn’t easy,” a source told the mag.”But she’s also dealing with other stressful situations and being back in the hospital is really difficult and brought back tough memories. It’s not fair to say that this caused it or that caused it, because depression and anxiety are so layered.”