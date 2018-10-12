Sofia Richie & Scott Disick ‘Smitten’ With Each Other On Date Night: They’re ‘Really Happy Together’

It’s no secret that Sofia and Scott made a stunning pair at the VIP opening of the Maddox gallery — but how did the couple interact inside? We’ve got exclusive details on their sweet PDA!

Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20, may have been at a gallery opening on Oct. 11, but all eyes were on them thanks to their fab date night ‘fits. The couple, who entered the gallery holding hands, looked amazing. Scott was sporting his new short haircut, keeping things casual with a black long sleeve, green cargo pants and white sneakers. His gorgeous girlfriend matched him in a black turtleneck, but paired it with ripped jeans and sandals, as well as silver hoops and a pink purse. She left her hair straight and center-parted. But as if they weren’t cute enough walking in with their bodyguards, Hollywoodlife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on their PDA inside the venue.

After arriving and hugging the gallery owners, Scott and Sofia posed for pics and headed straight for the back. “They seemed really smitten with one another, constantly smiling and making sure the other one was always close by,” a witness said. “The couple talked to friends inside, but always stayed close and would constantly lock eyes and look at one another. It’s evident they really have feelings for each other.” Aw! The inside source also said they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other with a hand around the waist here, some interlocking arms there. Sofia even called Scott “babe” to get his attention. It sounds like the pair had a fun night, and we’re so glad to see that they’re still going strong.

This isn’t the first time they’ve wowed us this week! Who could forget Sofia’s recent Instagram post? The young model was kneeling on a hotel room bed in a skintight black dress and staring straight at the camera, while her beau could be seen snapping the sexy pic through a mirror. He was wearing black as well. These two clearly love to match!

Despite all the drama fans see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — from Kim Kardashian, 37, saying Scott should father his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s fourth kid to Sofia leaving Kourtney in tears after hanging out with Penelope, Mason and Reign — these two are hanging in there!